Kylie Jenner Finally Confirms Pregnancy in Touching Instagram Post

Kylie Jenner has confirmed her second pregnancy after months of speculation around the topic. The cosmetics entrepreneur shared a touching announcement video on Instagram to finally reveal the news.

It has been months since the first few murmurs of a possible Kylie and Travis pregnancy emerged in the media. Fans of the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star even started tracking her social media to find clues.

The buzz around Kylie’s pregnancy got even louder when her dad, Caitlyn Jenner, revealed that she was expecting another grandchild. Sources also confirmed the pregnancy at the time; however, Jenner was yet to comment.

Page Six exclusively reported on Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy a few weeks ago, thanks to information from sources. The publication revealed that Jenner and her boyfriend, Travis Scott, had shared the news with family.

Reports also revealed that the couple had already shared the news with their three-year-old daughter, Stormi. Jenner has been open about trying for a sibling for Stormi in the past and shared her plans for more children:

“My friends all pressure me about it…They love Stormi. I definitely feel pressure to give her a sibling, but there’s no plan.”

Although Jenner confessed that she did not have plans to expand her family yet just last March, it seems it was already written in the stars. The 24-year-old mother has finally confirmed her high-profile pregnancy through Instagram.

Jenner shared a video that features intimate moments from the early stages of her second pregnancy. Fans get a glimpse of Jenner and her rapper boyfriend going for an ultrasound together, where Scott looks completely delighted.

In addition to the sweet moments between the expecting parents, their first daughter Stormi is seen kissing Jenner’s stomach. Jenner also reveals the news to her mom, Kris Jenner, in one of the clips.

Jenner and Scott recently got back together in May after breaking things off in October 2019. This summer, the rapper confirmed their reunion by calling Jenner “wifey” during a speech at the 72nd Annual Parsons Benefit.

Since then, rumors of Jenner’s pregnancy have been rampant, especially after sources told TMZ she’d been trying for two years. Fans even shared breakdowns of theories to prove that she is pregnant online.

One theory from a fan came about after the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s birthday in August. The TikTok user noticed that images of Jenner’s nails from Kim Kardashian’s Instagram story did not match Jenner’s post on the day.

Over the past few weeks, Jenner has tried to throw fans off with steamy pictures of herself showing off her flat stomach. However, the time finally told, but thankfully, the expecting mom got to share the news on her terms.