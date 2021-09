Dallas Cowboys news blew up with the La’el Collins suspension after the Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On today’s show, we break down the latest La’el Collins updates, including his suspension appeal process with the NFL. Could Zack Martin be a potential La’el Collins replacement at right tackle? Ty Nsekhe, Terence Steele and Brandon Knight present other options on the Cowboys’ roster. Tom Downey joins us with the latest Cowboys news and rumors on today’s edition of the Cowboys Report by Chat Sports! Want to get in the best shape of your life, like La’el Collins was (allegedly) before his suspension?

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO