‘Lucifer’ season 6 finally coming to an end, joining latest series Netflix rescued from TV’s fiery pits

Even the devil has to say goodbye. Fans are tuning into the sixth and final season of Lucifer as it bows out for real this time. After the show's big move from Fox to Netflix (and a surprise announcement that the fifth season wasn't going to be the final one), our favorite detective and devil are officially bidding fans adieu. Unfortunately for us, trending #SaveLucifer won't bring it back this time, but that doesn't mean our questions about why it has to end are answered.

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO