CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Florida auto repair shop owner wins $1 million lottery on his first day of business

Wrcbtv.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Florida man's dreams came true when he opened his own auto repair shop. But life got even sweeter when he won a $1 million lottery on his first day of business. "I love working on vehicles, and it has always been my dream to own my own repair shop," Brian Woodle, 46, of Callahan told state lottery officials. "At the end of our first day, I stopped by Circle K to get a few things and picked up a lottery ticket. Just like that, we won a million bucks!"

www.wrcbtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Callahan, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Lottery#Circle K#Powerball Lottery#Bucks#Cable News Network Inc
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy