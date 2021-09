Before Saturday afternoon, the Susan Moore Lady Bulldogs had flown under the radar as they had four of their first five matches. The one loss came on the road against 3A’s sixth-ranked Fyffe, and the Bulldogs took that one to a third set after winning the first set 25-20. Fyffe won the second 25-20 and took the match with a […]

SUSAN MOORE, AL ・ 10 DAYS AGO