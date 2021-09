The Cyclones hosted the Southeast Spartans in week two and both teams entered 1-0 for the first time ever. Ty Lott found KeShon Singleton twice in the first quarter while Bill Sanders scored three touchdowns on the way to a 31-0 score at half. Sacred Heart Griffin picks up the 59-7 victory as they travel to Rochester next Friday. Southeast currently does not have a game due to MacArthur having to cancel.

ROCHESTER, IL ・ 14 DAYS AGO