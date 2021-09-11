Luc Robitaille remembers Mark Bavis and Garnet 'Ace' Bailey, LA Kings staffers killed in 9/11

As we near the 20-year anniversary of September 11, Jared Aulin reflects on the tragic loss of LA Kings scouts Mark Bavis and Garnet “Ace” Bailey. We will always remember where we were on the morning of September 11, 2001. The horrific events in New York City spurred a storm of emotions from so many, whether from New York, another part of the United States, or on the other side of the world. This was only intensified when it involved those directly affected by the 9/11 attacks: families, friends, the residents of New York and the surrounding areas, and, of course, the survivors. For the LA Kings, though, the 9/11 attacks hit home when they learned that two of their beloved scouts, Mark Bavis and Garnet “Ace” Bailey, were on board one of the planes that hit the World Trade Center on that ominous morning.

