Luc Robitaille remembers Mark Bavis and Garnet 'Ace' Bailey, LA Kings staffers killed in 9/11

By Laura Diaz
foxla.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROLLING HILLS ESTATES, Calif. - For 20 years and countless games, the names "Ace" and "Mark" have been carried into battle on the helmets worn by the Los Angeles Kings. Those names represent a painful chapter in the Kings franchise history. Garnet "Ace" Bailey and Mark Bavis, both LA Kings’ scouts were aboard United Flight 175. All those aboard that flight were lost when it crashed into the South Tower.

Kings continue to honor Bailey, Bavis on 20-year anniversary of 9/11

Twenty years have gone by, and the sticker remains, a reminder tucked behind the left ear. The sticker, a crown with the name "Ace" arching over it and Mark underneath, has adorned the helmets of hundreds of Los Angeles Kings players, those who remember exactly where they were on Sept. 11, 2001, and those, like Quinton Byfield, who weren't yet born on that day.
Remembering Ace & Mark, 20 Years Later

September 11th marks a day of internal reflection for many of us every year, perhaps none more in recent memory than this, the 20th anniversary of that tragic day in 2001. The LA Kings family was one of so many impacted by the fateful events now twenty years prior. As many know, the Kings lost Garnet “Ace” Bailey and Mark Bavis, two members of the club’s scouting department, who were aboard United Airlines Flight 175 from Boston’s Logan Airport on September 11, 2001. Today, 20 years later, the Kings remember those who lost their lives and the bravery of those who risked their lives to save others.
Remembering Ace

There isn’t much I can write today on the 20-year anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York and the Pentagon in Washington that I haven’t written before, but I still feel the need to acknowledge the day. All these years later,...
Jared Aulin Reflects on the Legacy Left by Mark Bavis & Ace Bailey

As we near the 20-year anniversary of September 11, Jared Aulin reflects on the tragic loss of LA Kings scouts Mark Bavis and Garnet “Ace” Bailey. We will always remember where we were on the morning of September 11, 2001. The horrific events in New York City spurred a storm of emotions from so many, whether from New York, another part of the United States, or on the other side of the world. This was only intensified when it involved those directly affected by the 9/11 attacks: families, friends, the residents of New York and the surrounding areas, and, of course, the survivors. For the LA Kings, though, the 9/11 attacks hit home when they learned that two of their beloved scouts, Mark Bavis and Garnet “Ace” Bailey, were on board one of the planes that hit the World Trade Center on that ominous morning.
Luc Robitaille
Ace Bailey
Mark Bavis
‘Full of life’: John Davidson remembers former teammate Ace Bailey

Saturday is the 20th anniversary of the tragic events of September 11, 2001. Garnet “Ace” Bailey, who played 568 NHL games before working in scouting with the Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings, was one of 65 people on board United Airlines Flight 175, which crashed into the South Tower of New York’s World Trade Center.
