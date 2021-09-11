Luc Robitaille remembers Mark Bavis and Garnet 'Ace' Bailey, LA Kings staffers killed in 9/11
ROLLING HILLS ESTATES, Calif. - For 20 years and countless games, the names "Ace" and "Mark" have been carried into battle on the helmets worn by the Los Angeles Kings. Those names represent a painful chapter in the Kings franchise history. Garnet "Ace" Bailey and Mark Bavis, both LA Kings’ scouts were aboard United Flight 175. All those aboard that flight were lost when it crashed into the South Tower.www.foxla.com
