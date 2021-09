Dare County Arts Council’s Board of Directors has announced that they have hired Jessica Sands as the nonprofit’s new executive director. “After interviewing all of the applicants, it was clear that Jessica was the perfect candidate to be our next executive director,” said Richard Phillips, DCAC president. “Between what Jessica has already accomplished at DCAC and her qualifications, she brings great expertise and creativity to our organization. We are looking forward to seeing what Jessica has in store for DCAC’s future.”

DARE COUNTY, NC ・ 13 DAYS AGO