Golf

Justin Rose: "Now there's a lot to shake out"

By ANDREA GUSSONI
 7 days ago
Justin Rose had agent and close friend Paul 'Macca' McDonnell caddying as he battles to get into Padraig Harrington's Ryder Cup team, and the Englishman carded a 67. He turned up this morning, he kept up on the golf course and he shut up. It was great, he did everything perfectly today. I could have had many different choices and options for caddies but I think someone you just know really well makes it more comfortable out there for sure.

