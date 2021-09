The Arthur Ashe was ready for the party. The guests knew it could be a historic day, the epicenter of which was whether Novak Djokovic was going to be able to lift his 21st Grand Slam title. However, a player who did not have the same plans appeared: Daniil Medvedev, who beat him 6-4, 6-4 and 6-4 in the final of the tournament.

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO