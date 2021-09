In the first week of NCAAF 2021, the Utah State Aggies and the Washington State Cougars will meet at the Clarence D. Martin Stadium in Pullman, Washington on Saturday, September 04, 2021, at 11:00 PM ET. Utah State was led by head coach Gary Andersen last season where the team finished with a 1-5 record as well as in the Mountain West Conference. The Aggies were beaten by Air Force in its last game with a score of 7-35. This year, the team will be going against Washington State for the season opener.

UTAH STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO