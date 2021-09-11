WKU Hilltoppers vs Army Black Knights 9/11/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Montana State Bobcats will challenge the Wyoming Cowboys in the pre-season showdown at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at 4:00 PM ET. Montana State is in 3rd place in the FCS Big Sky Conference with 6-2 conference and 11-4 overall standing. The Bobcats collected a total of 490 points while giving away 331 for a point difference of +159. Though Montana State chose not to play in the FCS spring season, this is still the same team that lost in the 2019 National Semi-finals to North Dakota State and took 8th place in Athlon Sports’ preseason top 25 teams. With their balanced offense and a seasoned defense, the Bobcats are ready to hit the road and face any opponents in the league.

