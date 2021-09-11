CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKU Hilltoppers vs Army Black Knights 9/11/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The WKU Hilltoppers will go against the Army Black Knights in NCAAF action in Blaik Field at Michie Stadium, on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 11:30 AM (EDT). For the very first time since the 2015 CFB season, the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers seek to open 2-0. Bailey Zappe threw for 424 yards, 7 touchdowns, and one interception on 80 percent of his attempts. Zappe has 35 career pass attempts coming into this matchup. Daewood Davis and Jerreth Sterns collaborated for 190 yards and 3 TDs on 3 receptions, while Joshua Simon caught 3 receptions.

Hilltoppers’ offense gears for matchup against Army on 9/11

Fresh off of an offensive juggernaut of a performance against UT Martin last week, the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers football team now sets its focus on the Army Black Knights. WKU will battle the Black Knights this Saturday, September 11 - marking the 20th anniversary of...
