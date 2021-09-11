VMI Keydets vs Kent State Golden Flashes 9/11/2021 Picks Predictions Previews
The VMI Keydets will go against the Kent State Golden Flashes in Dix Stadium, on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 11:30 AM (EDT). For the first time since 2009-2010, VMI dominated its first two games in consecutive seasons. By defeating The Citadel last year, VMI won their first league title since 1977. The 17th-ranked VMI football program launched the fall season with a 45-24 triumph against Davidson College on Saturday at the Foster Stadium, after a great spring season in 2021.www.tonyspicks.com
Comments / 0