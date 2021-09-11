VMI Keydets vs Kent State Golden Flashes 9/11/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Howard Bison (0-1) and the Maryland Terrapins (1-0) will meet in week 2 of the 2021 NCAAF regular-season action at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium in College Park on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 7:30 PM ET. Howard took the Richmond Spiders in week 1 of college football action and suffered their first loss of the season at 14-38 on September 4, 2021. The Bison managed to score 14 points in the 2nd quarter of the game but failed to score in the rest of the quarter yielding their 24-point loss. Last season, Howard played only two contests facing Delaware State due to several postponements. However, the Bison was not lucky enough after losing both games in that stretch. Howard surrendered the first outing at 10-17 while giving away the second match at 28-37 on April 3. The Howard Bison is in 4th place in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference with a 0-1 overall standing after losing their first road game of the season.

COLLEGE PARK, MD ・ 6 DAYS AGO