Florida auto repair shop owner wins $1 million lottery on his first day of business

A Florida man’s dreams came true when he opened his own auto repair shop. But life got even sweeter when he won a $1 million lottery on his first day of business. “I love working on vehicles, and it has always been my dream to own my own repair shop,” Brian Woodle, 46, of Callahan told state lottery officials. “At the end of our first day, I stopped by Circle K to get a few things and picked up a lottery ticket. Just like that, we won a million bucks!”