It’s a somber week, indeed. I remember driving to work 20 years ago and hearing about a plane hitting the first tower. In my mind, it was a small plane like one of those in King Kong — that maybe knocked out a few windows. How wrong I was. That morning, we had a photo shoot for our staff Christmas card. It was so hard to smile thinking about the tragedy that was unfolding. But how comforting it was to know that the nation and world had come together as one, even if for only a few weeks.

