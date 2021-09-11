CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
9/11 survivors’ exposure to toxic dust and the chronic health conditions that followed offer lessons that are still too often unheeded

By Roberto Lucchini, Florida International University
Nancy on Norwalk
The 9/11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center in New York resulted in the loss of 2,753 people in the Twin Towers and surrounding area. After the attack, more than 100,000 responders and recovery workers from every U.S. state – along with some 400,000 residents and other workers around ground zero – were exposed to a toxic cloud of dust that fell as a ghostly, thick layer of ash and then hung in the air for more than three months.

The Independent

Marcy Borders: The tragic story of ‘Dust Lady’ and other 9/11 survivors who developed fatal health problems

Even among the million photographs taken on one of the most devastating days of the 21st century, it’s a picture possessed of unusual power. Just after the collapse of the World Trade Center’s South Tower, a woman staggers from the street into an office building, caked in dust. Her face is caught somewhere between blank shock and acute pain. From head to toe, she’s been powdered white by pulverised concrete and cement.This is Marcy Borders, who had just started a new job at Bank of America. Against her manager’s advice, she ran out onto the street in lower Manhattan...
CANCER
fiu.edu

Professor reflects on his work helping first responders exposed to 9/11 toxic dust

On September 11, 2001, Dr. Roberto Lucchini was treating patients in a hospital in Brescia, Italy, when he got word that two planes had flown into the twin towers of the World Trade Center. Like much of the world, Lucchini turned to the nearest TV to watch the horror unfold — his eyes fixated on the cloud of toxic dust that hovered over the collapsed buildings.
MIAMI, FL
Scientific American

Health Effects of 9/11 Still Plague Responders and Survivors

John Feal, now 54 years old, was a supervisor at a demolition company when terrorists hijacked two planes that brought down the World Trade Center buildings—and two others that crashed into the Pentagon and a field near Shanksville, Pa., respectively—20 years ago. Feal, who hails from Long Island, N.Y., arrived the day after New York City’s iconic buildings came down. He had been working at Ground Zero for five straight days when 8,000 pounds of steel crushed his left foot.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NancyOnNorwalk.com was conceived as the place to go for Norwalk residents to get the real, unvarnished story about what is going on in and around their city.

