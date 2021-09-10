Police Blotter from Swarthmore Police Chief Raymond C. Stufflet - August 23 - September 6. On August 26, at 4:49 p.m., police responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash in the 400 block of Dartmouth Avenue, near Lincoln Way. The crash involved an unoccupied vehicle and no injuries were reported. When the police arrived, it was determined that the car had been parked in the borough hall parking lot; the driver had failed to engage the car’s emergency brake; as a result, the car had rolled out of the parking space and into the outdoor eating parklets at Aria restaurant. The car sustained minor damage and was able to be driven from the scene. Minor damage to the parklets was noted.