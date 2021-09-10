Join the Teacher Residency program!

Last year when Big Brothers Big Sisters Riverside/San Bernardino sought UC Riverside’s support for a virtual pilot mentoring program, 34 students immediately signed up. This unique program — and completely new way of approaching mentoring for BBBS Riverside/San Bernardino — became essential at the height of the pandemic, when many high school students were considering dropping out of school. College Bigs, the new virtual mentoring program in the Inland Empire that connects college and high school students, was adopted from a national BBBS model in October 2020.

SAN BERNARDINO, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO