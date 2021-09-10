Join the Teacher Residency program!
Pacific Oaks College, in partnership with AchieveKids, is offering its Teacher Residency program with a grant to help students earn a master’s in education AND a Preliminary Education Specialist Teaching Credential! Participating organizations include AchieveKids, Beacon School, Campbell Union High School District, Creekside School, Institute for the Redesign of Learning (IRL), Ester B. Clark Schools, Frostig School, and The Help Group.www.pacificoaks.edu
