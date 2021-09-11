Horoscope for Sept. 11, 2021: Happy birthday Taraji P. Henson; Sagittarius, it’s a good day to relax, have fun

A full moon is more than a beautiful and mystical moment in the night sky. It’s also a harbinger of change. In astrology, the full moon is symbolic of culmination, revelation, and reward. This is the phase of the lunar cycle in which the sun — ruler of your conscious self — forms a direct opposition with the moon — ruler of your subconscious self — causing secrets to spill and deeper truths to unravel. As the moon and the sun sit at two different ends of the sky, they inform each other and challenge each other. This cosmic battle encourages you to embrace growth, and inevitably, change. The September 2021 full moon in Pisces is no different, as it will affect each zodiac sign in its own unique way.

