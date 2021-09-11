CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houghton, MI

A major increase

Mining Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUGHTON — Michigan Technological University’s freshman class is up 23% from last fall, making it the biggest since 1982, the university said. “We’re pleased to see the number of students that recognize the excellence here at Michigan Tech, and also the beautiful location that Tech is in, and the great community that we get to be a part of,” President Rick Koubek said.

