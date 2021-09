CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Residents of Laramie County are in for a bit of a weather rollercoaster over the next several days. In the National Weather Service’s latest guidance, officials say that cooler temperatures prevail today as gusty and dry conditions will keep concerns high for quick fire spread under Red Flag Warning.Critical fire weather conditions will continue on Friday with gusty south to southwest winds.

LARAMIE COUNTY, WY ・ 15 HOURS AGO