Farm girl – Dorothy (Bossuyt) Swedzinski – life during the German occupation of Belgium
We have begun learning about Dorothy (Bossuyt) Swedzinski’s family, a farm girl from rural Milroy whose parents emigrated from Belgium as youngsters in the early 1900s. Her mother, Irma (Cooreman) Bossuyt, grew up near the Belgian community of Aalter with her mother, Elodie, and siblings Mary, Selma, and Cyriel. Her father, Camiel, was living and working in the U.S. to save money and bring them over.www.marshallindependent.com
