On the Porch

Sept. 11, 2021, marks the 20th anniversary of four terrorist attacks by Al-Qaeda, an Islamist extremist group, against the United States. The attacks began at 8:46 AM EST on Sept. 11, 2001, when terrorists crashed a hijacked commercial plane into the North Tower of the World Trade Center in New York City. A second hijacked plane crashed into the South Tower at 9:03 a.m. The third plane hit the Pentagon in Washington D.C. at 9:37 a.m., and the fourth hijacked plane crashed into a field outside of Shanksville, Pennsylvania at 10:03 a.m. In less than two hours, 2,977 people lost their lives, and our country changed forever.