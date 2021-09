Well that first game felt familiar, huh? Well that is because not only did we get another Harper homer (30), we also got another blown save (30) as well! As was mentioned yesterday, all these games are “must-win”. They did not in fact win and they must tonight! For all the weirdness of this season, do not be surprised if the Phillies win handedly against the Rockies “ace” and behind a bullpen game (with Sam Coonrod starting??). I’m not even sure what we are expected to feel at this point. This year’s team has damaged our collective hopes and dreams than any other in recent memory. I will stop babbling now. Here are the lineups, go Phils.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO