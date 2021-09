Since the All-Star break, the Rockies have gone 21-22. They have even posted winning records in the months of June and August at 14-13 in each. With the astonishing .652 winning percentage at home (43-23), Colorado has had moments that seem to suggest this team is better than we thought. Perhaps, even with a few more pieces and positive additions to the front office with the GM search and filling vacancies, this team could contend.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO