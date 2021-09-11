Tiny Depoe Bay Has More Crammed Inside Than You Think | Central Oregon Coast

(Depoe Bay, Oregon) – Paradoxically rugged and thoroughly civilized at the same time, the central Oregon coast hotspot of Depoe Bay contains a dizzying array of features crammed into it and around it. Angular, even rather spiky basalt rock sits side-by-side with upscale hotel structures that soar above it all, providing consistently stunning views. Comely roadways or bridges reflect the height of architectural inspiration (such as Oregon's Conde McCullough), leading you straight into primitive forestland or secretive rocky spots, often just a jump, skip and a hop from some scrumptious coffee shop or eatery.