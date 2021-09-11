CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

Tiny Depoe Bay Has More Crammed Inside Than You Think | Central Oregon Coast

beachconnection.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Depoe Bay, Oregon) – Paradoxically rugged and thoroughly civilized at the same time, the central Oregon coast hotspot of Depoe Bay contains a dizzying array of features crammed into it and around it. Angular, even rather spiky basalt rock sits side-by-side with upscale hotel structures that soar above it all, providing consistently stunning views. Comely roadways or bridges reflect the height of architectural inspiration (such as Oregon's Conde McCullough), leading you straight into primitive forestland or secretive rocky spots, often just a jump, skip and a hop from some scrumptious coffee shop or eatery.

www.beachconnection.net

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln City, OR
Government
Lincoln County, OR
Government
City
Warrenton, OR
City
Gold Beach, OR
City
Yachats, OR
Local
Oregon Government
City
Port Orford, OR
City
Depoe Bay, OR
City
Lincoln City, OR
County
Lincoln County, OR
State
Oregon State
Lincoln City, OR
Lifestyle
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
Lincoln County, OR
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon Coast#Central Oregon#Strip Mall#Wdfw#Marine Sciences Tillamook#Coos
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy