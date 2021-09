“Every day counts” is usually associated with planting season in the spring. Perfect weather seldom occurs, and when it’s time to plant you need to be ready to roll. I often use the phrase “Treat your cover crops like your cash crops” in order to help farmers adopt the proper mindset for the effective use of cover crops. This could not apply more to the timely planting of cover crops in the fall. To do this, strategic planning needs to be prioritized. You need to follow the cash crop harvester as closely as possible. One day of cover crop growth in September is as valuable as at least a week of growth in October.

