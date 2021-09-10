CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK PM Johnson: 9/11 Attacks Failed to Divide Us

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) - The Sept. 11, 2001, al Qaeda attacks in the United States failed to divide those who believe in freedom and democracy, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a video message marking the 20th anniversary of that day. Nearly 3,000 people were killed, including more than 2,600...

www.usnews.com

