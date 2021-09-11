CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kayaking for Everyone

By Burr Oak State Park Naturalist
Athens News
Cover picture for the articleTry out a kayak on Burr Oak Lake with instruction and equipment provided. For families, youth, singles, couples…anyone who wants to try! Ages 10 and above. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Meet at the beach.

