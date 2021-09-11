CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boulder, CO

2021 Great American Beer Festival® Winners Announced

brewersassociation.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article290 medals awarded to 265 breweries in world’s largest commercial beer competition. Boulder, Colo. • September 10, 2021 — The Brewers Association (BA) awarded 290 medals to 265 breweries across the country during the 2021 Great American Beer Festival (GABF) awards ceremony in the largest competition to date. The best beers in 97 beer categories covering 175 different beer styles (including all subcategories) were awarded gold, silver, and bronze medals during the 35th edition of the celebrated competition.

www.brewersassociation.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Austin, CO
Local
Colorado Food & Drinks
City
Denver, CO
Boulder, CO
Lifestyle
Boulder, CO
Food & Drinks
City
Boulder, CO
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
Reuters

U.S. authorities accelerate removal of Haitians at US-Mexico border

CIUDAD ACUÑA, Mexico, Sept 18 (Reuters) - U.S. authorities moved some 2,000 people to other immigration processing stations on Friday from a Texas border town that has seen an influx of Haitian and other migrants, the Department of Homeland Security said on Saturday. Such transfers will continue "in order to...
IMMIGRATION
The Associated Press

Police say they’re ready for rally supporting Jan. 6 rioters

WASHINGTON (AP) — The fence around the Capitol is back up. The D.C. police department is at the ready, and U.S. Capitol Police have requested assistance from nearby law enforcement agencies including the U.S. National Guard. The Capitol police are taking no chances as they prepare for Saturday’s rally at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wheat Beer#Beer Style#Sour Beer#Food Drink#The Brewers Association#Ba#The Brewing Network#Fresh Hop#Destihl Brewery#North Park Beer Co#Micro Matic#Jafb Wooster Brewery#German#Hefeweizen#Cedar Springs Brewing Co#Pilot Brewing Co#Bingo Beer Co#American#Bohemian#Bock Additionally
NBC News

Not just Texas: Europe grapples with abortion laws and limits

When the U.S. Supreme Court this month declined to block a restrictive Texas law banning abortion after about six weeks into a pregnancy, abortion rights campaigners across Europe watched with dismay. Anti-abortion campaigners, however, were taking notes. Abortion is available on demand to more than 95 percent of girls and...
WOMEN'S HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy