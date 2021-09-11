2021 Great American Beer Festival® Winners Announced

290 medals awarded to 265 breweries in world’s largest commercial beer competition. Boulder, Colo. • September 10, 2021 — The Brewers Association (BA) awarded 290 medals to 265 breweries across the country during the 2021 Great American Beer Festival (GABF) awards ceremony in the largest competition to date. The best beers in 97 beer categories covering 175 different beer styles (including all subcategories) were awarded gold, silver, and bronze medals during the 35th edition of the celebrated competition.