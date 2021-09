FRISCO, Texas – For people of a certain age, everyone remembers where they were on the morning of September 11, 2001. And everyone, regardless of age, knows the story now. “I was actually heading to the office, listening to The Ticket, and pulling up to a Starbucks when they first started talking about a plane that had hit the World Trade Center,” remembers Andy Swift, general manager of the Dallas Burn (now FC Dallas) at the time. “But I remember that everybody was assuming it was like a small plane that had hit it. They were wondering, you know, how did that happen? And nobody could believe that a plane had actually hit a building. But nobody at that point was thinking it was a terrorist attack.”

