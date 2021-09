LOGAN, Utah - With the score still tied 1-1 in double-overtime and time waning, senior midfielder Ashley Cardozo dribbled just outside the 18-yard box and then struck a dipping ball that went over Utah Valley's keeper and dropped in the back corner of the net to give the Aggies a 2-1 victory over the Wolverines on Friday. The goal tied the all-time game-winning goals record in USU history as Cardozo increased her career total to 11, matching Lauren Hansen's career total from 2007-10. The result also kept Utah State unbeaten on the year as the Aggies are 4-0-1 over the first five matches this season. The start is the best for the Aggies since 2013, when that team also started the year unbeaten over the first five matches.

