CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Easton, PA

Bulldogs Fall 2-1 in OT at Lafayette

yalebulldogs.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEASTON, Pa. -- Midfielder/defender Lineke Spaans scored at 8:31 of the first overtime Friday night at Rappolt Field to lift Lafayette past Yale in field hockey, 2-1. After a scoreless first half Yale (1-2, 0-0 Ivy League) fell behind 1-0 on a goal by Lafayette midfielder Ariel Schumacher just over three minutes into the third. But the Bulldogs responded immediately, with sophomore forward Lena Ansari slotting home a rebound for her second goal in as many games.

yalebulldogs.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Home, PA
Easton, PA
Sports
City
Easton, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Reuters

U.S. authorities accelerate removal of Haitians at US-Mexico border

CIUDAD ACUÑA, Mexico, Sept 18 (Reuters) - U.S. authorities moved some 2,000 people to other immigration processing stations on Friday from a Texas border town that has seen an influx of Haitian and other migrants, the Department of Homeland Security said on Saturday. Such transfers will continue "in order to...
IMMIGRATION
The Associated Press

Police say they’re ready for rally supporting Jan. 6 rioters

WASHINGTON (AP) — The fence around the Capitol is back up. The D.C. police department is at the ready, and U.S. Capitol Police have requested assistance from nearby law enforcement agencies including the U.S. National Guard. The Capitol police are taking no chances as they prepare for Saturday’s rally at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ivy League#Colgate#Yale Field Hockey#Yalefieldhockey
NBC News

Not just Texas: Europe grapples with abortion laws and limits

When the U.S. Supreme Court this month declined to block a restrictive Texas law banning abortion after about six weeks into a pregnancy, abortion rights campaigners across Europe watched with dismay. Anti-abortion campaigners, however, were taking notes. Abortion is available on demand to more than 95 percent of girls and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy