Bulldogs Fall 2-1 in OT at Lafayette

EASTON, Pa. -- Midfielder/defender Lineke Spaans scored at 8:31 of the first overtime Friday night at Rappolt Field to lift Lafayette past Yale in field hockey, 2-1. After a scoreless first half Yale (1-2, 0-0 Ivy League) fell behind 1-0 on a goal by Lafayette midfielder Ariel Schumacher just over three minutes into the third. But the Bulldogs responded immediately, with sophomore forward Lena Ansari slotting home a rebound for her second goal in as many games.