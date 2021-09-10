CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beatrice, NE

Sep. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

Beatrice Daily Sun
 8 days ago

This evening in Beatrice: Clear. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice Saturday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 99. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 70 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.

