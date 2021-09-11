Joycie Jones Miller, age 88, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, September 9, 2021. Born in Greenville County, SC on June 6, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Fred Minor Jones and Helen Turner Jones. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 71 years, Troy Herbert Miller, Sr. Joycie called Rocky Mount home from 1957 until late 2019. She married her high school sweetheart, Troy, and cherished being a wife, mother, and grandmother. Joycie was a talented weaver and weaving instructor in the textile industry for many years. She faithful member of Calvary Baptist Church, where she served as the organist for more than 40 years and taught children's Sunday School. Joycie fulfilled countless requests for her homemade coconut cake and baked macaroni and cheese, and enjoyed blessing others through food. Her love for the Lord and her family were her greatest joys; she leaves a beautiful legacy. Joycie is survived by her devoted son, Troy "Buddy" Herbert Miller, Jr. and wife, Teresa, of Advance; her granddaughters, Amanda D. Miller of Raleigh and Amber M. Boggs and husband, Clint, of Mocksville; and her sister-in-law, Eloise M. Bagwell of Columbia, SC. A Private Family Graveside Service to celebrate Joycie's life will be held at Pineview Cemetery with Rev. Brandon Dees officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Joycie's memory to Calvary Baptist Church, at 505 S. Englewood Dr., Rocky Mount, NC 27804. Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.wheelerwoodlief.com.