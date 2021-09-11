TV Schedules

Dustin Lynch: The Country singer/songwriter's February 2020 concert at Analog at the Hutton Hotel is an exuberant celebration of what was already a big year for him with the release of his concept album Tullahoma one month prior. Lynch's heavily autobiographical set list includes the title track inspired by his childhood hometown 75 miles from his current Nashville stardom, his smash hit "Small Town Boy," and "Cowboys and Angels," about his grandparents' 65-year love story which he plays in this concert as an acoustic solo., Lynch energizes the crowd in person and at home, a pre-Covid recorded reminder of how exciting packed live music performances were and will be again.