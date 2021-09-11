COLUMN: Punta Gorda observes day of remembrance, gratitude

Patriot Day honors and remembers those who died in the September 11th attacks of 2001. This year marks the 20th anniversary. The Punta Gorda City Council recognized the anniversary with an official proclamation at its September 8th meeting. The proclamation conveys the reflection of sentiments felt across the country. “When the Twin Towers were struck and inflamed 20 years ago on September 11th. 2001, first responders rushed into the terror and tragedy to do what they do — risk their lives to save lives. Those first responders heroically, courageously and tirelessly participated in an extraordinarily difficult and dangerous rescue and recovery effort, voluntarily putting their own well-being at risk for the lives of others.