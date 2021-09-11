Royal Family News: Prince Harry And Meghan And Oprah Get Booed
British royal family news shows that last night a room full of VIPS and A-listers hissed back when presented with the sight of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and for many it was poetic justice. The occasion was a prestigious UK television awards show and those in the audience did not like being subjected to the four-faced couple at all. They let their displeasure be known by jeering and booing. Oh my.celebratingthesoaps.com
