CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Royal Family News: Prince Harry And Meghan And Oprah Get Booed

By Tanya Clark
celebratingthesoaps.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritish royal family news shows that last night a room full of VIPS and A-listers hissed back when presented with the sight of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and for many it was poetic justice. The occasion was a prestigious UK television awards show and those in the audience did not like being subjected to the four-faced couple at all. They let their displeasure be known by jeering and booing. Oh my.

celebratingthesoaps.com

Comments / 127

Baby Boomer
5d ago

yea oprah should be real proud of her pathetic interview, she's the one who threw fuel on the fire . thanks oprah for driving the wedge deeper between this family you should mind your own business

Reply(4)
112
munzie
6d ago

They would have been so much better off if they would have took the high road instead of constantly whining the “ poor little rich me”. Nothing wrong with saying this was the right decision for my family and letting the rest go.

Reply(7)
102
Parapa
6d ago

Good they should get booed for what they are doing to their families. Hell they should get disowned and the prince should have his titles stripped from him.

Reply
78
Related
Best Life

This One Royal Will "Never Forgive" Harry and Meghan, Say Insiders

It's no surprise that Prince Charles and Prince William have reportedly been angry and upset by Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's comments and shocking allegations about the Royal Family since moving to California. Their bombshell CBS special with Oprah Winfrey back in March proved to be just the beginning of a steady stream of stunning revelations with more interviews (including the debut of Harry's The Me You Can't See Apple TV+ docuseries with Winfrey) and major announcements (like Harry publishing a memoir next year) that have pushed the House of Windsor to the brink, sources say.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oprah
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Piers Morgan
Person
Prince Charles
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Oprah Winfrey
Gossip Cop

Meghan Markle At War With Neighbor Katy Perry, Prince Harry Need’s Finances Micromanaged, And This Week’s Top Royal Reports

It’s our favorite time of the week–royal roundup time! If you’re obsessed with all things royal related, prepare to get your ultimate fix. This week, many of the most scandalous reports centered around the ever polarizing Meghan Markle. As to be expected, most of those damning claims dealt with new feuds and controlling behavior, as is favorited by some outlets.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

The Real Reason Prince Charles Is Incredibly Sad Over Lilibet Diana

Prince Charles rolled with the punches this year. Prince Harry blasted him in his bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview with Meghan Markle and claimed that Charles had cut him off financially after leaving The Firm, as noted by CBS. Harry alleged that had it not been for his inheritance from his mother, he and Meghan Markle would not have been able to move to California.
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Prince Harry Was 'Saddened, Disappointed' After Royal Family Denied This Request, Book Claims

Prince Harry was "saddened" after his request to the royal family for last year's Remembrance Sunday was denied, a book has claimed. A new epilogue included in the paperback release of royal correspondents Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand's unauthorized biography on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, "Finding Freedom," claimed to reveal new details about their life after quitting royal duties and moving to California and their tensions with the royal family.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Uk#Royal Family News#Vips#Itv#Sos
nickiswift.com

The Real Reason Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are Searching For A New Brand

The Daily Beast reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might be trying to reinvent themselves. Since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from their royal duties, the couple has been known for spilling the tea on the British royal family, creating scandalous headlines. But recent U.K. polls may be why Harry and Meghan want to rebrand themselves.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

Will Oprah Really Take This Huge Public Step With Meghan And Harry?

It's no secret that Oprah Winfrey is good friends with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Not only was she the person that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to open up to for their bombshell interview that aired back in March, but they also moved to the same neighborhood as the former talk show host. Additionally, Harry and Oprah joined forces for the docuseries "The Me You Can't See" that was released on AppleTV+, according to Town & Country.
YOGA
talesbuzz.com

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Time 100 cover called ‘airbrushed’

All hail Prince Hairy — and Meghan Mark-less. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new Time 100 cover was roasted by internet users who believe the photo was heavily airbrushed. The magazine released the cover picture of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Wednesday, in which they appear with eerily...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
nickiswift.com

The Real Reason Kate Middleton And Prince William Are Facing A Difficult Time

The last two years have been eventful for the royal family, from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal exit in early 2020 to the arrival of new babies in the royal family during the summer of 2021. Some moments highlighted a rift in the royal family, such as the bombshell interview between Harry, Meghan, and Oprah Winfrey. Then, other moments just showed how close the royal family members were with each other.
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Royal Family Nervous About Reconciling With Harry And Meghan, Royal Commentator Suggests

Some members of the royal family may be worried about reconciling with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, a royal commentator has suggested. During an interview with Us Weekly Tuesday, British journalist Jonathan Sacerdoti claimed that there likely have been efforts from Queen Elizabeth II and the rest of the royal family to reconcile with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the year and a half since they stepped back as working royals and moved to California.
CELEBRITIES
hngn.com

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Return to the UK May Happen Sooner; Couple Makes Shocking Bold Request to Queen Elizabeth

The return of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to the United Kingdom might come sooner than we thought, and it could be quite a public spectacle if it happens. Queen Elizabeth is the one person whose approval is contingent on the entire stateside family, even Archie and Lilibet traveling overseas. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex want to introduce the Queen to her great-granddaughter in an "olive branch" moment, according to The Sun.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy