General Hospital Spoilers: Jordan In Critical Condition, May Not Survive
General Hospital Spoilers tease Jordan Ashford’s (Briana Nicole Henry) recent injuries may be life threatening. As viewers know, Jordan lost both of her kidneys after being hit by a car a few years ago. She survived when Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom) turned out to be a match. Although serial killer Ryan was unwilling to donate, his twin brother Kevin Collins (also Jon Lindstrom) signed the release form. Perhaps Jordan has been living on borrowed time up until now. But recent injuries may end all of that.celebratingthesoaps.com
