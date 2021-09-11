Smart growth is what Glenwood Springs needs

Glenwood Springs City Council had a majority to deny annexation for the 480 Donegan development on Sept. 7. But Councilwoman Shelly Kaup asked to continue the motion to deny for another month. She and Mayor Godes are adamantly for the behemoth 332-unit development, saying that if R2 Partners completes its contract to buy the West Glenwood Springs Mall along with the hundreds of housing units, we’ll have a wonderful “walking community.” It does sounds wonderful, that walking part: Imagine a community that would do that!