Turnovers cost Billingsley High School heavily on Friday night, as seven turnovers resulted in a 40-14 loss at home to Loachapoka High School. The turnover bug bit Billingsley early and often, as a promising opening drive that started at the 40-yard line and encompassed half of the opening quarter ended in a fumble by Billingsley quarterback Levi Arington. The fumble gave the Indians the ball at their own 15-yard line. Loachapoka was not immune to the turnover bug themselves though as Arington redeemed himself with an interception near midfield to hand the ball back to his offense.

BILLINGSLEY, AL ・ 14 DAYS AGO