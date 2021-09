The San Diego Padres are a team in crisis. They came into the season as World Series Contenders, and now they are struggling to keep a wildcard spot. The whole season they have not put every piece together at the same time. Initially, it was the starting pitching that struggled. The one bright spot was Yu Darvish. Unfortunately, Darvish struggled against as the Padres lost the series opener to the San Francisco Giants by a score of 9-1.

