Saturdays @ Sway Nightclub

7:30pm til 2:00am (last entry 7:45pm) A Bar Crawl with free shots, drink deals (£2.50 pints etc) and free club entry. Plus loads of new friends :) Whether you're new to Brighton or just expanding your social circle, bar crawling is a fantastic way to meet people! Every weekend our crawl is full of lively people who are just there to meet new friends and have a good time. Energetic guides will take you to at least 5 great bars and clubs in the centre of Brighton. During the night you will get at least 4 free shots, free fast-track entry to every venue, and some fantastic exclusive drinks deals (£2.50 pints sound good?). We even have a photographer on hand to capture all of the good, the bad, and the weird bits that make up a night out On The Rocks.

