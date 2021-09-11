CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Panthers’ Brady believes McCaffrey can return to top form

restorationnewsmedia.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers ranked near the bottom of most offensive categories last season. T... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.

restorationnewsmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

This is why teams are not interested in Cam Newton

Much has been made of Cam Newton’s release by the New England Patriots, and the lack of interest from other teams in light of that. In reality, it sounds like the biggest factor is simply that Newton isn’t the player he once was in the eyes of NFL teams. According...
NFL
NJ.com

Former Giants, Patriots wide receiver dead at 47

Former NFL wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten died on Thursday reportedly as the result of a motorcycle accident. He was 47. According to ESPN, Sam Gordon, who had Patten as a client in his management firm, confirmed Patten’s death to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, saying he died in South Carolina. No other details were immediately available.
NFL
chatsports.com

Atlanta Falcons: Five players who can replace Matt Ryan

The Atlanta Falcons should be lining up possible replacements for Matt Ryan. While replacing a player at Ryan’s level isn’t going to be possible Atlanta should be at least looking at the landscape considering the fact they have put Ryan behind a line that may get him hurt this season.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Deshaun Watson’s trade chances with Texans dealt massive blow

Deshaun Watson won’t be suiting up for the Houston Texans this season. With Week 2 already here, it seems increasingly unlikely the embattled star quarterback will be taking the field with any other team in 2021, either. A.J. Perez of Front Office Sports reported on Thursday that the active criminal...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ap Sports#The Carolina Panthers#The Wilson Times
chatsports.com

It’s time to take the shackles off Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey

The time has finally arrived for the Carolina Panthers to finally take the shackles off their star running back Christian McCaffrey. There is a huge sense of excitement within everyone associated with the Carolina Panthers to see Christian McCaffrey on the field once again. It was a frustrating 2020 season for the All-Pro running back, who featured in three games to lose his streak of appearing in every game since entering the league as a first-round pick in 2017.
NFL
FanSided

Could Panthers OT Brady Christensen hold key to Zach Wilson’s demise?

Could Carolina Panthers offensive lineman Brady Christensen hold the key to Zach Wilson’s demise during the team’s Week 1 game against the New York Jets?. It might be worth the Carolina Panthers getting some serious input from rookie Brady Christensen ahead of their opening regular-season game against the New York Jets at Bank of America Stadium. This is, of course, because his formal debut will see the offensive lineman square-off with a player who he was tasked with protecting during his last meaningful taste of competitive action in college.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tom Brady believes O.J. Howard is poised to have a 'great season' in 2021

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made a run to a Super Bowl title last season, O.J. Howard was out of action. The former Alabama tight end ruptured an Achilles tendon in Week 4, sidelining him for the rest of the 2020 campaign. Howard has dealt with numerous injuries through his...
NFL
lccentral.com

Panthers top Williams, Arizona

“You gotta have heart, miles and miles and miles of heart.” A hit song from the 1955 Broadway musical “Damn Yankees” is a good summary for Pahranagat Valley High School’s (PVHS) come-from-behind 36-16 win at Williams, Ariz., last Friday to open the new football season. The Panthers certainly did show plenty of heart as they […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, NV
bucsreport.com

Watch: Brady to Brown Over the Top

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers pulled back in front 21-16 after a 47 yard strike from quarterback Tom Brady to wide receiver Antonio Brown. Brady finished the first half with 13/21 for 213 yards, three touchdowns and two INTs. For more on this and everything Buccaneers check back here at BucsReport.com...
NFL
The Clemson Insider

Watch Ross return to his true form

Justyn Ross returned to his true form on Saturday at Death Valley, finding the end zone for the first time since undergoing spinal surgery that forced him to miss all of the 2020 season. Ross caught an (...)
NFL
Raleigh News & Observer

Yes, Christian McCaffrey is very much back and exactly who the Panthers need him to be

How many fantasy football owners sighed in frustration when the Panthers’ star running back fell to the ground in the fourth quarter to seal Sunday’s win?. How many wished that Christian McCaffrey — the running back who rightly had the ball in his hands on the last consequential play of Carolina’s 19-14 win over the New York Jets at Bank of America Stadium — just lunged forward for two more yards? To extend the play to 20 yards instead of 18? To give him a clean 100 yards rushing in his 2021 debut?
NFL
The Free Press - TFP

Tom Brady Had COVID-19 After Super Bowl Party, Believes It Will Be A Bigger Problem This Season

Tom Brady said Sunday that he tested positive for COVID-19 after winning the 2021 Super Bowl and thinks the virus will be a bigger problem this season. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback confirmed that he had COVID-19 after celebrating his seventh Super Bowl victory in February, and he added that he believes the virus will be more of a challenge as the league relaxes restrictions, according to the Tampa Bay Times.
NFL
audacy.com

How can you not want to watch Tom Brady?

You read it where I wrote it ... The NFL season starts tonight with Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the Dallas Cowboys. Seventy-thousand fans, Brady, and Gronk along with their teammates get to hang a banner in Raymond James Stadium, and I have to say I’m here for it. Even though Patriots fans may feel conflicted being happy for Brady, I am not one of those people. To me, Tom Brady has become a more interesting story to follow. I’d equate it to watching LeBron James in the NBA Finals. I don’t care who he plays for, I’m watching because it’s about HIM winning another championship. Can he do it? Can he pull it off? Watching Brady now has that kind of feel. No team emotion, it’s all about watching the greatness of the player.
NFL
FOX Sports

Can Christian McCaffrey stay healthy? That's the key question for Carolina

When the Carolina Panthers take the field on Sunday against the visiting New York Jets, their star Christian McCaffrey will be with them for the first time in 308 days. It will be a welcome sight for coach Matt Rhule to have his do-it-all offensive star back in action, as his absence obviously played a huge part in their disappointing 5-11 campaign in 2020.
NFL
Yardbarker

Top Performers in the Panthers’ Win Over New York

The Carolina Panthers beat the New York Jets 19-14 on Sunday and players stood out all over the field for the Panthers. After a long offseason, seeing the Panthers take the field on Sunday was like a cool drink of water on a hot summer day. Let's touch on a couple of players who stood out on Sunday afternoon.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy