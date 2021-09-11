Panthers’ Brady believes McCaffrey can return to top form

You read it where I wrote it ... The NFL season starts tonight with Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the Dallas Cowboys. Seventy-thousand fans, Brady, and Gronk along with their teammates get to hang a banner in Raymond James Stadium, and I have to say I’m here for it. Even though Patriots fans may feel conflicted being happy for Brady, I am not one of those people. To me, Tom Brady has become a more interesting story to follow. I’d equate it to watching LeBron James in the NBA Finals. I don’t care who he plays for, I’m watching because it’s about HIM winning another championship. Can he do it? Can he pull it off? Watching Brady now has that kind of feel. No team emotion, it’s all about watching the greatness of the player.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO