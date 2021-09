WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – The Palm Beach Atlantic volleyball team finished play at the Hyatt Place Bash at the Beach on Saturday night. The Sailfish came up short in matches against Lenoir-Rhyne (1-2) and No. 18-ranked Hillsdale (6-2). PBA (4-4) came back from down 2-0 to force a fifth set against LR, but the 'Fish dropped the final set, 16-14. PBA ended the tournament with a tough 3-0 loss against the Chargers from Hillsdale.

PALM BEACH, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO