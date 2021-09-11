CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leaker Ice Universe backtracks and claims new evidence of Galaxy Note 22 in supply chain

By Sanjiv Sathiah
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamsung’s Galaxy Note line has been the subject of a lot of speculation over the past 18 months. Rumors that Samsung was giving the popular device a miss for 2021 at first seemed unbelievable, however Samsung did the unthinkable and dropped it -- the reason, it claimed at the time, was the global semiconductor shortage. In the end, that rationale seemed to make sense as Samsung was due to launch it in the same window as its recently launched Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 that would have put pressure on its access to enough components.

