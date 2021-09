Thursday night in Ohio, the U.S. Women's National Team (USWNT) faced a young Paraguay team in the first of two friendlies, with the second to be played on Tuesday, September 21. The USWNT scored nine goals and conceded none. Carli Lloyd, who scored five of those nine goals, is now the 9th player to ever score five goals in a single match. No player has ever scored six goals, and it seemed evident that Lloyd was once again trying to make history. Although she did not manage a 6th goal, fellow national team player and New Jersey native Tobin Heath was able to score a goal just minutes after coming on as a second-half substitution.

