Jackals Take Two From Wild Things as Washington Clinches Division
The 2021 Frontier League season has entered it's final stage. And for the New Jersey Jackals, it's all about trying to end what has been a disappointing season on a high note, as the team has long been eliminated from contention for the 2021 Frontier League playoffs. New Jersey entered a three game series against the Washington Wild Things with a chance to play spoiler, as Washington came into Yogi Berra Stadium with a chance to clinch the 2021 Northeast Division. Ultimately, the Jackals took two games out of three, but couldn't stop the Wild Things from clinching the division.www.jerseysportingnews.com
