Rep. Mullery named to ‘Labor Power 100’ list

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 7 days ago
Rep. Mullery

NEWPORT TWP. — State Rep. Gerald Mullery, D-Newport Township, has been named to the “Pennsylvania Labor Power 100” by City and State PA — a news organization which covers state and local government and political affairs in Pennsylvania.

“I’m honored to be included on a list of those at the forefront of Pennsylvania’s organized labor movement. It is truly humbling to be mentioned alongside other leaders and advocates for Pennsylvania workers,” Mullery said. “We all understand a strong and healthy labor workforce is vital to our state and local economies and the health of our commonwealth.”

Mullery is listed in the 53rd spot on the list and has been recognized as a “powerful Democratic voice on the House Labor and Industry Committee.”

Appointed minority chair at the start of the 2021-22 legislative session, Mullery has sponsored legislation to give additional protections and support to meat processing plant workers and promoted efforts to streamline and modernize Pennsylvania’s unemployment compensation system which could not handle the influx of applications during the height of the of the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

