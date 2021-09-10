CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

PS5 vs PS4 Sales Comparison - August 2021 - Sales

By William D'Angelo
vgchartz.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilliam D'Angelo , posted 15 hours ago / 887 Views. The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, as well as with older platforms. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.

www.vgchartz.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

PlayStation Plus: 23 free games you can download in September

September's free collection of games for PlayStation Plus subscribers are in. From Sept. 7, subscribers can get Hitman 2, Overcooked All You Can Eat and Predator Hunting Grounds for free. You should be excited about two of those games, can you guess which?. You need PlayStation Plus to play PS4...
VIDEO GAMES
mobilesyrup.com

Sony’s PlayStation 5 is now in stock at Best Buy for in-store pick-up [Out of stock]

Update 09/08/2021 1:30pm ET: As of 1:30pm ET, all of my local Best Buy locations are sold out of both the standard and Digital Edition versions of the PlayStation 5. Though I was able to get through the virtual waiting room, a notification flashed on my screen telling me that the PS5 was no longer in stock before pushing me back to the add to cart screen.
VIDEO GAMES
vgchartz.com

PS5 Sales Top 1 Million in Japan - Sales

PlayStation 5 sales have surpassed one million units in Japan, according to the latest Famitsu figures for the week ending September 5. The PS5 has sold 1,012,656 units in Japan. The standard model with the disc drive accounts for 847,421 units sold, while the Digital Edition has sold 165,235 units.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ps4 Sales#Playstation 5#Playstation 4#Vgchartz#Twitch Channel
nichegamer.com

Moon is Coming to PS4 and PS5

Indie Japanese developer Onion Games has announced Moon is coming to PS4 and PS5, news confirmed via a newly published PlayStation Store listing. While Moon is coming to PS4 and PS5, a release date wasn’t confirmed. Moon was originally released for PlayStation back in 1997, in Japan. A Switch re-release...
VIDEO GAMES
makeuseof.com

How to Find a PS5 for Sale in Under Two Weeks

Many consider the PlayStation 5 (PS5) as being at the zenith of gaming technology, but right now, there is an acute shortage of consoles. With so few consoles available, you may wonder if you'll ever get your hands on a PS5. Well, fortunately there are several tricks you can try...
RETAIL
Gematsu

Black Bird coming to PS5, PS4

Onion Games will release Black Bird for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, according to a newly published PlayStation Store listing. A release date was not announced. Black Bird first launched for Switch and PC via Steam in October 2018. Here is an overview of the game, via its Steam page:
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
PlayStation
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Nintendo
vgchartz.com

PS5 vs Xbox Series X|S vs Switch Launch Sales Comparison Through Week 42 - Sales

This weekly mini-series compares the aligned launch sales of the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. It should be noted the Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X|S had a worldwide launch, while the PlayStation 5 launch was split over the course of two weeks. Also, the Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017, while the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S launched during the holidays in November 2020.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

PS5 Black Friday deals 2021: what to expect and when will sales begin?

Another 12 months from launch and Sony's latest console is still suffering from severe stock shortages, so it might seem a little optimistic to think about the PS5 Black Friday deals we might see this year. It's hard enough as it is keeping on top of where to buy the PS5 right now, let alone uncover any discounts or bundles. We are determined, though, to bring you any savings on PS5 consoles, games and accessories that we find come November.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

PS5 Exceeded PlayStation 4 Sales in Japan

The PlayStation 5 needed only nine months to cross the threshold of one million units sold in Japan. Thus, the console is faring better than the PS4. Sony has reasons to be happy. According to the estimates of the Famitsu magazine, more than one million units of PlayStation 5 have already been sold in Japan. This result was achieved in less than ten months since the console's launch in the Land of the Rising Sun.
VIDEO GAMES
vgchartz.com

Major PS5 System Update Out Tomorrow - News

The next major firmware update for the PlayStation 5 will roll out globally tomorrow. It boasts a number of enhancements, including UX improvements, a Trophy tracker, 3D audio support for built-in TV speakers, support for PS Remote Play, M.2 SSD storage expansion (allowing PS5 players to store and play PS5 games, PS4 games, and media apps directly from the expanded high-speed storage), and the ability to view Share Screen broadcasts on the PS App (starting 23rd September).
VIDEO GAMES
vgchartz.com

PS5 Pulse 3D Wireless Headset in Midnight Black Launches in October - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced it will be releasing its PlayStation 5 Pulse 3D wireless headset in a new color, Midnight Black, in October. The new color scheme matches the PS5 DualSense Midnight Black wireless controller. The controller and headset features two subtly different shades of black. "While all PS5-compatible headsets...
VIDEO GAMES
vgchartz.com

BloodRayne 1 and 2 ReVamped Announced for Switch, PS4, and Xbox One - News

Publisher Ziggurat Interactive has announced BloodRayne: ReVamped and BloodRayne 2: ReVamped for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Both games will launch sometime this fall. "The response to the Terminal Cut editions on PC has been tremendous, said Ziggurat Interactive senior vice president of business development Michael Devine.
VIDEO GAMES
vgchartz.com

BPM: Bullets Per Minute Launches October 5 for PS4 and Xbox One - News

Publisher Playtonic Friends and developer Awe Interactive announced BPM: Bullets Per Minute will launch on October 5 for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The game first launched for PC via Steam in September 2020. View the latest trailer of the game below:. Here is an overview of the game:
VIDEO GAMES
vgchartz.com

Nintendo Lowers Retail Price of Base Switch Throughout Europe - News

Nintendo today lowered the price of its base Switch model in the UK and mainland Europe, by £20/€30. The base model used to cost £279.99/€329.99, but as of this morning it costs £259.99/€299.99 on Nintendo's own site, a price shift that has since been replicated across major retailers online. Explaining...
RETAIL
vgchartz.com

Insider Claims N64 Games Coming to Nintendo Switch Online - News

A report released earlier this month from sources and insider NateDrake claims Nintendo is working to add Game Boy and Game Boy Color games to its Nintendo Switch Online service "really soon." A second report from Eurogamer corroborated these reports and stated other retro platforms are on the table to be added to Nintendo Switch Online.
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

GAME will have PS5 stock for sale tomorrow morning

UK retailer Game have announced they will have PlayStation 5 consoles for sale tomorrow morning, Tuesday 14th September. They will have both Digital and Disc versions of the consoles as well as a bunch of bundles. Unfortunately GAME have a tendency to throw all sorts of pointless rubbish in to their bundles such as t-shirts and hats, all of which increases the price of buying a console.
VIDEO GAMES
vgchartz.com

Sega to Announce New RPG at TGS 2021 Online - News

Sega plans to announce a new RPG at Tokyo Game Show 2021 Online. This was posted in the official live stream schedule and spotted by Gematsu. The description for the "Sega News Tokyo Game Show 2021 Special" event reads "The Tokyo Game Show 2021 Online special for Sega News, Sega’s game news variety program, featuring information on the latest titles from Sega and Atlus. Please look forward to the announcement of a new Sega RPG."
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy